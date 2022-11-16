Massive turbine makes its way through North Dakota

Massive turbine moving through Watford City Wednesday
Massive turbine moving through Watford City Wednesday(Courtesy: Watford City PD)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Nov. 16, 2022
WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KMOT) – A massive turbine made its way through parts of North Dakota Wednesday.

The roughly one-million-pound load cut through Watford City Wednesday around 3 p.m.

It wasn’t required, but as a courtesy, local law enforcement temporarily shut down parts of Highway 23 and intersections along the route to ensure a smooth move.

The giant turbine is headed from Buffalo, South Dakota, to Saskatchewan.

Jeffrey Jensen with Watford City PD said they see a lot of oversize loads due to being in the center of the Bakken, but nothing like one of these super loads that had nearly 40 axles on it.

“We don’t see those very often, so it was very unique for not only our area, but for our agency to be able to help out with, and ensure the safety of not only the motoring public, but that of the move itself, of the load,” said Jensen.

Jensen said roads were only closed temporarily and the load was moved through town quickly.

He said the convoy will likely stop in Alexander Wednesday night, before cutting through Montana on its way to Canada.

