Mandan Tennis Center one step closer to completion

Mandan Tennis Center
Mandan Tennis Center(KFYR)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan tennis players are one step closer to having an indoor facility to play in. The dome on the Mandan Tennis Center was inflated ahead of the storm.

“We were monitoring the weather as everybody else was, obviously, in construction. You’ve got to work around what the weather is going to predict, and we knew that we were going to have high winds and a lot of snow. We were predicting 24 inches of snow, but we knew we had to get the dome up,” said Cole Higlin, Mandan Parks and Recreation director.

The dome is 41,600 square feet, and right now, crews are insulating it and putting in lighting. They expect to finish it by the new year. It will house six indoor tennis courts, three of which will be multi-striped for 10 pickleball courts.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oversize load traveling through North Dakota
One-million-pound turbine traveling through North Dakota, Montana; expect delays
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Barnes County Crash
Semi driver cited after hitting an overhead support on I-94
Car collides with school bus on Highway 52
UPDATE: Two seriously hurt when car collides with school bus on Highway 52 near Carpio
She said she had fallen asleep in a waiting room after nurses ran some tests. (WPMI, CNN,...
Woman wakes up in empty urgent care office

Latest News

Freezin' for a Reason
Freezin’ for a Reason...a good reason
Mayor Howard Klug and Williston Water World officials
Fundraising for Williston Outdoor Pool reaches $4 million
Alanah Talarico's car stuck in the snow
Stuck Mandan teen gets help from good Samaritans
Senator Steve Daines
Senator Steve Daines named chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee