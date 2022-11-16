Honkers hope for third state championship in school history

KENMARE, N.D. (KMOT) – Volleyball is embedded in the tradition of Kenmare High School.

Before students enter the school every day, they are greeted with a sign: “KENMARE HIGH SCHOOL... VOLLEYBALL STATE CLASS B CHAMPS... 2007... 2009″

Recently, Kenmare-Bowbells volleyball has dominated Region 8. The Honkers have made it to state three of the past four years.

With the tradition carried by North Dakota Hall of Fame coach Tim Wallstrum, that sign out front of the school can be intimidating.

“It’s a lot to live up to. Every day at practice he points out the numbers on the wall and says that these are the people that you want to be like, you want to live up to, that’s who you’re competing with, really. It’s ourselves,” said Brenna Stroklund, a senior.

Coach Wallstrum refers to his seniors as the “Core Four”

Kate Zimmer, Madison Melin, Abbey Kohler and Brenna Stroklund have all played for Wallstrum since they were in eighth grade.

While all four are competitive, watching practices makes it obvious how much fun the group has.

“We push that a lot. This is a volleyball game. It’s a game. We’re going to go down there, and every team deserves to be there. They are good teams. We’ve played many of them throughout the years and this year. Any one of those teams can win on any given night,” said Wallstrum.

The team will travel to Bismarck on Wednesday for this weekend’s state tournament.

The Honkers play Dickinson Trinity in the first round on Thursday.

