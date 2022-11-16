Fundraising for Williston Outdoor Pool reaches $4 million

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Recent fundraising events helped the Williston Water World project reach another milestone.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, officials with the project say they have surpassed $4 million to build an outdoor pool. Several businesses and nonprofits have supported the effort over the past two months, putting them over the halfway point for their total fundraising goal.

The goal is to reach $7.5 million by the end of the year.

EAPC Architects Engineers was chosen as the architect for the project. Their design for the pool is expected to be completed next spring.

The pool, located near Cutting Field, is expected to open in time for summer 2024.

