Fundraising for Williston Outdoor Pool reaches $4 million

Mayor Howard Klug and Williston Water World officials
Mayor Howard Klug and Williston Water World officials(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Recent fundraising events helped the Williston Water World project reach another milestone.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, officials with the project say they have surpassed $4 million to build an outdoor pool. Several businesses and nonprofits have supported the effort over the past two months, putting them over the halfway point for their total fundraising goal.

The goal is to reach $7.5 million by the end of the year.

EAPC Architects Engineers was chosen as the architect for the project. Their design for the pool is expected to be completed next spring.

The pool, located near Cutting Field, is expected to open in time for summer 2024.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oversize load traveling through North Dakota
One-million-pound turbine traveling through North Dakota, Montana; expect delays
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Barnes County Crash
Semi driver cited after hitting an overhead support on I-94
Car collides with school bus on Highway 52
UPDATE: Two seriously hurt when car collides with school bus on Highway 52 near Carpio
She said she had fallen asleep in a waiting room after nurses ran some tests. (WPMI, CNN,...
Woman wakes up in empty urgent care office

Latest News

Mandan Tennis Center
Mandan Tennis Center one step closer to completion
Alanah Talarico's car stuck in the snow
Stuck Mandan teen gets help from good Samaritans
Senator Steve Daines
Senator Steve Daines named chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee
FILE - In this aerial file photo provided by the National Park Service is the Junction Butte...
Judge revives limits on wolf killing near Yellowstone park