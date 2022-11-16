Freezin’ for a Reason...a good reason

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Winter weather came in strong and fast last week, and while most of us were inside houses with adjustable thermostats, those in our community without a home were forced to seek shelter elsewhere. One group gathered early Tuesday morning to raise awareness and collect donations on their behalf.

The high temperature in Bismarck climbed to a chilly 29 degrees. This group on the corner of Bismarck Expressway and 12th Street is not protesting, but standing — and freezing — for a cause.

”For many, many years the Missouri Valley Coalition has held Freezin’ for a Reason from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., collecting donations of winter gear, non-perishable food items and cash,” said Michelle Erickson, executive director of the Abused Adult Resource Center.

Michelle Erickson says statistics report 60% of the homeless people in Bismarck and Mandan are North Dakota residents. Volunteers standing outside, battling the elements to collect donations say it’s a humbling experience.

”I’ve just been thinking about for the few hours I’ve been out here how cold it is and how cold I am. I can’t even imagine how cold the people who are homeless and have to deal with this type of lifestyle. It’s just unbelievable to me and I think we just take that for granted every single day,” said Kaitlyn McLaughlin, a member of the Psychology, Addiction Counseling, Criminal Justice and Social Works (P.A.C.S.) Majors organization.

There are some resources for homeless people, such as the United Way Emergency Homeless Shelter, but Erickson says we need to do more.

”It’s really important that we can come up with some more resources for people. Either resources for United Way to be open during the day or a low-barrier shelter, you know, where people who are sex offenders or are actively using can also have a place to stay,” said Erickson.

The group says they are simply wanting to spread awareness of an issue in Bismarck which can go unnoticed or be ignored. They hope to raise enough money to reopen the emergency shelter 24 hours a day so that many more people can have a warm safe place to rest during North Dakota’s relentless winter months.

The group gathers annually during National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness week and stands outside for 12 hours regardless of the weather conditions.

