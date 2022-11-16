Car collides with school bus on Highway 52 near Carpio

Car collides with school bus on Highway 52
Car collides with school bus on Highway 52(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARPIO, N.D. (KMOT) – A vehicle traveling on Highway 52 collided with a school bus Tuesday afternoon.

The Ward County Sheriff said the school bus from the Lewis & Clark School District was crossing the highway just south of Carpio around 4 p.m. when it was T-boned by a vehicle.

The Sheriff said a couple in the vehicle were taken to the hospital for unknown injuries.

He said there were seven students and a driver on the bus but no one was hurt.

Another school bus came to pick up the students.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol is handling the crash investigation.

Car collides with school bus on Highway 52
Car collides with school bus on Highway 52(KMOT)

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey Heller
Williston man arrested for stabbing two over weekend
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
28-year-old Oscar Garza-Silva and 33-year-old Amanda Fragoso-Cooke
NDHP troopers say stop to aid motorists amid blizzard turned into fentanyl bust
Blizzard Boys rescue the puppies
Blizzard Boys helping BisMan dig out: surprise puppy rescue
Eggs
Bismarck scrambles to find eggs

Latest News

Snow blower repair
Buried in business with repairing snowblowers
Icicles in Bismarck
Why some homes have icicles on their roofs: warning signs of issues deeper
ndsu retires
Strasburg native, head of Germans from Russia Heritage Collection to retire from NDSU after 55 years
Snow in downtown Minot
Snow removal to begin in downtown Minot Wednesday