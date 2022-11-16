Buried in business with repairing snowblowers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If your snowblower gives you the feeling it might be leaving you out in the cold, you’ll want to find a repair shop sooner rather than later. At Precision Small Engine Repair in Bismarck, it’s business as usual... as usual as it gets for work after a record-setting blizzard. You might think the phone is ringing off the hook with people looking for help with snowblowers... and in a sense, you’d be right.

“There’s three of us who work here when we’re all busy and there’s a bunch of customers, I will take the phone off the hook because I can’t manage everyone efficiently, and even with all that we had one phone call every six and a half minutes yesterday,” said Joe Dietrich, owner of Precision Small Engine Services in Bismarck.

They’ve been busy with snowblower repairs and tune-ups since October.

“When we opened up that first Monday in October, I think it was the 3rd, we were so caught up that the snowblowers that were brought in that day, we started working on them that day. But when I locked the door, there was a line of them around the block,” said Dietrich.

The winter of 2023-24 is still 12 months away but there is something you can do this spring to keep your machine from ending up in the shop.

“Well, when you’re done with it in the spring, get a good quality stabilizer, some premium fuel, put it in, run it, and then start it once a month. Then switch that fuel out come October when winter blended fuel is available again,” said Dietrich.

So, if you skipped off-season maintenance, keep a close eye on how your machine is running. If something happens, you might find yourself moving snow the old-fashioned way. Other businesses like Engines for Education say they’ve also noticed an increase in business since the snowstorms back in April. They say people had been burned by not having their machines ready for the blizzard and didn’t want to be caught off guard again.

