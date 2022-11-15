Ward County searching for new Emergency Manager

Ward County Emergency Manager
Ward County Emergency Manager(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WARD COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) – Ward County is searching for a new emergency manager.

Former Emergency Manager Jennifer Wiechmann left for a similar job opportunity in Colorado last week.

She was hired in the summer of 2019.

The county had posted the opening, which has now been closed.

A spokesperson for the county said that the commissioners will be taking a look at the submissions and plan to narrow down their candidates to five finalists.

Current Assistant Emergency Manager Kelly Haugan is serving in the role on an interim basis.

