Velva’s Larry Sandy to retire from coaching, finishes perfect 10-0 in Dakota Bowl games

FARGO, N.D. (KMOT) - After 33 years at the helm of the Aggies program, ten state championships and six undefeated seasons, Velva’s Larry Sandy plans to retire.

The Aggies defeated Central Cass 22-20 in the 11B game of Dakota Bowl XXX.

Velva’s most recent appearance in a state championship game was in 2010.

“This is a very special game and it took us awhile to get back here. But, we got back here and the kids got the job done,” said Sandy.

Sandy’s youngest son, Kyle, is a senior and will graduate from Velva in the spring.

“That makes it so much more special especially because it’s our last season together. That was our goal the whole season: to get to this game and we finally pulled it off. We did it,” said Kyle.

In the 2000s, Sandy coached the Aggies to eight Dakota Bowl wins in eleven seasons. He has the most state championship wins of any coach in the Dakota Bowl era (since 1993).

“I’ll sit back, get the remote in my hand, kick up the rocking chair and relax. Relax and just enjoy watching this program prosper in the future here. They’ve got a great set of coaches and a great set of kids coming back. I’ll just relax,” said Sandy.

Aggies Associate Head Coach Matt Weidler will take over the program next season.

