Twice Blessed campaign to kick off this week

By Alex Schneider
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Twice Blessed campaign is kicking off this week.

About $94,000 in grants will be awarded and $331,000 in Twice Blessed grants will be announced at their annual luncheon.

The grants are to support projects for the well-being of people across 11 counties in north-central North Dakota, provided by the St. Joseph’s Community Health Foundation.

Donations to eligible agencies and food pantries will be matched up to the total amount of $331,000 through the foundation’s Twice Blessed Program.

Donations are available from Nov. 15 through Dec. 31. You can learn more or donate on the foundation’s website.

