Trinity Titans volleyball in the state tournament

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The representative from Region Seven at the Class-B State Volleyball Tournament is Trinity. The Titans won three straight three-set matches, three days in a row last week to earn a return trip to state.

Trinity topped Hazen, Bowman County and Glen Ullin-Hebron, plus the team got an extra day of rest because the region title was played on Wednesday, a day before the blizzard hit. The Titans have a number of the same players, but many of them have new roles on the team.

Breanna Sisson, Trinity head coach, said: “Biggest goal for this season was to make sure we had a threat in all of our hitting positions, and I think we’ve done just that. We have five hitters up front that we can really trust with the ball. We know they are going to do a great job of placing that ball where we want it to but it’s fun we can run as many options as possible once we’re in system and they have fun at the net just being able to swing away.”

Coach Sisson says the biggest step forward the team has made this year is defense and passing, but the Titans have been very strong at the net as well.

Olivia Kessel, Trinity hitter, said: “We are just really lucky because we have five really strong hitters, so there’s never a hitter where I’m worried about going to we can all put the ball away. We can all put up a big block and we all hustle, and we really like being out there so that helps.”

Ava Jahner, Trinity hitter, said: “I would say that I’ve just gotten very comfortable in the front row in the middle. I mean, last year I moved to the middle position halfway through the season when our other middle got hurt so I would just say I’m more comfortable now working through and figuring out what my role is on the team.”

Trinity is the five seed, and it plays the last game on Thursday against number four Kenmare-Bowbells. They played each other back in the third match of the regular season.

