State Senator from Minot among new leadership chosen by ND GOP ahead of 2023 session

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Now that the midterm elections have come and gone, Your News Leader is learning of some of the selections for legislative leadership headed into the new session in January.

Sen. David Hogue, R-Minot, was chosen as new Senate Majority Leader. He will take over for former Majority Leader Rich Wardner, who retired.

Hogue confirmed the news with Your News Leader Monday night.

Hogue has served in the senate since 2009.

Meanwhile, Sen. Jerry Klein, R-Fessenden, was chosen as Assistant Majority Leader, and Kristin Roers, R-Fargo, was picked as Caucus Chair.

In the North Dakota House, Rep. Mike Lefor, R-Dickinson, was named House Majority Leader, according to Rep. Chet Pollert.

Pollert said that Rep. Glenn Bosch, R-Bismarck, was named Assistant Majority Leader, and Rep. Austen Schauer, R-Fargo, was picked as Caucus Chair.

Committee Chairs and members will be selected in early December.

The 2023 legislative session begins Jan. 3.

