St. Mary’s Saints playing in state volleyball tournament

Saints in the state volleyball tournament(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The last fall sport to crown its champions is volleyball. The state tournament begins on Thursday in Bismarck and a trio of teams from the capital city will be competing. St. Mary’s is one of the eight on the Class-A side.

St. Mary’s beat Bismarck in the opening round of the West Region. It dropped a five-setter to Century in the semi-finals and it beat Dickinson in five sets in the state qualifier. The Saints have played very well in the last month or so.

Erica Trom, St. Mary’s head coach, said: “We’re moving our defense to where we want it in different spots. We moved to having one setter in now instead of two, moving our block different, so just a couple of different things. We switched some small things but just moving people around to mostly focus on the teams that we are playing so more specified to help us defensively.”

Trom says putting together a game plan specific to each opponent is one of those easier-said-than-done things. The Saints are excited about what they did last week and they’re really looking forward to the tournament.

Josie Armstrong, St. Mary’s junior, said: “Oh, I’m so pumped! We hadn’t been there since last year which was the first time since 2009 and just being back there is a great environment and a good time to get back there for the team. Last week, we had an incredible defense. We really persevered and pushed really hard for all of our team to set up a good defense, to get a good offense going which was very helpful for our team.”

The Saints are the four seed, and they face West Fargo Sheyenne on Thursday. The Mustangs won the E.D.C. tournament last week.

