Sanford & Fairview Health sign letter of intent to create new health system

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services’, one of the leading providers of health care in Minnesota, plan to create a new health system together.

Together, the combined system will bring together Sanford Health’s experience serving rural populations with Fairview Health Services’ experience in serving urban populations across complementary geographic footprints.

Sanford says the combined system will be positioned to give more people access to high-quality, equitable health care, and speed up population health and value-based care, and drive clinical innovation to help rural, urban, and indigenous communities across the Midwest.

Officials with Sanford say the combined system will:

Drive value through quality care and improved outcomes.

Support health equity.

Improve the patient experience.

Help support more affordable care in the communities and much more.

“Our organizations are united by a shared commitment to advance the health and wellbeing of our communities,” said Sanford Health President and CEO Bill Gassen. “As a combined system, we can do more to expand access to complex and highly specialized care, utilize innovative technology and provide a broader range of virtual services, unlock greater research capabilities and transform the care delivery experience to ensure every patient receives the best care no matter where they live.”

The two will stay nonprofit entities, both with their own regional presence, leadership, and boards in markets they serve.

Officials plan to sign a definitive agreement to be signed and the closing of the transaction is anticipated in 2023.

