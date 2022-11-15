Prosecution, defense make opening statements in Tevin Freeman murder trial

Tevin Freeman
Tevin Freeman(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A trial that has been delayed several times is underway for a Williston man charged with murder more than two years ago. The prosecution and defense stated their cases to the jury.

On September 19, 2020, Tevin Freeman was arrested following the death of 34-year-old Erica Herrera inside their apartment. He originally told police that he left the apartment after an argument, but video surveillance refuted that. During opening statements, Assistant State’s Attorney Nathan Madden set up the scene, highlighting how Freeman changed his story several times.

“Eventually, you will hear that [Freeman] abandons the, ‘I was gone, I thought I was gone,’ and goes to, ‘She fell in the bathroom,’” said Madden.

Kevin McCabe, Freeman’s attorney, didn’t refute that Freeman killed Herrera that night. However, he argues that this was unintentional and doesn’t meet the murder charge.

“These two people were in a loving relationship, and in the heat of passion, a life was lost. That’s very unfortunate,” said McCabe.

This week, jurors will hear from officers and officials involved at the scene. McCabe said they have not decided whether or not Freeman would testify.

If convicted, Freeman could face life in prison without parole.

The trial is expected to last until Friday.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey Heller
Williston man arrested for stabbing two over weekend
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
28-year-old Oscar Garza-Silva and 33-year-old Amanda Fragoso-Cooke
NDHP troopers say stop to aid motorists amid blizzard turned into fentanyl bust
Blizzard Boys rescue the puppies
Blizzard Boys helping BisMan dig out: surprise puppy rescue
Eggs
Bismarck scrambles to find eggs

Latest News

Minot Salvation Army
Minot’s Red Kettle Campaign to begin Friday; $200,000 seasonal goal
Oil well in the snow
North Dakota’s oil production surpasses 1.1 million barrels a day for the first time since March
Michael Miller
Strasburg native, head of Germans from Russia Heritage Collection to retire from NDSU after 55 years
scarmbling for eggs
Bismarck scrambles to find eggs