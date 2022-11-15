Prosecution, defense make opening statements in Tevin Freeman murder trial

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A trial that has been delayed several times is underway for a Williston man charged with murder more than two years ago. The prosecution and defense stated their cases to the jury.

On September 19, 2020, Tevin Freeman was arrested following the death of 34-year-old Erica Herrera inside their apartment. He originally told police that he left the apartment after an argument, but video surveillance refuted that. During opening statements, Assistant State’s Attorney Nathan Madden set up the scene, highlighting how Freeman changed his story several times.

“Eventually, you will hear that [Freeman] abandons the, ‘I was gone, I thought I was gone,’ and goes to, ‘She fell in the bathroom,’” said Madden.

Kevin McCabe, Freeman’s attorney, didn’t refute that Freeman killed Herrera that night. However, he argues that this was unintentional and doesn’t meet the murder charge.

“These two people were in a loving relationship, and in the heat of passion, a life was lost. That’s very unfortunate,” said McCabe.

This week, jurors will hear from officers and officials involved at the scene. McCabe said they have not decided whether or not Freeman would testify.

If convicted, Freeman could face life in prison without parole.

The trial is expected to last until Friday.

