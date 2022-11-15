Pair of Minot High athletes sign to St. Cloud State

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Minot High seniors JJ Dufner and Mikkail Nehring signed to continue their academic and athletic careers at St. Cloud State on Monday.

JJ will play on the Huskies men’s soccer team while Mikkail will compete on the track and field team.

Mikkail was a team manager for the Majettes volleyball team this season after tearing her ACL, MCL and meniscus last year.

“To be honest, I didn’t even think that I was good enough to run at St. Cloud. I sent the email anyway, still went on the visit and it worked out. I think that’s my advice. Take every chance that you can and have faith in the process,” said Mikkail.

Mikkail said she will compete in the hurdles and triple jump events.

JJ was the last line of defense for the Magicians soccer team this fall. The team set the record for fewest goals against in one season.

“Soccer is so different. You have to go after every college. They’re really not coming after you as hard. You have to email so many colleges. I spent so much time traveling across the country just to end up in Minnesota,” said JJ.

JJ said he will study management at SCSU.

