One-million-pound turbine traveling through North Dakota, Montana; expect delays

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A nearly one-million-pound turbine will be traveling from Buffalo, South Dakota to Saskatchewan, Canada. According to a North Dakota Highway Patrol spokeswoman, the massive payload will start in Buffalo, South Dakota Tuesday and drive on Highway 85.

The convoy plans to turn on Highway 2 in Williston and continue through Montana and up to Canada.

A spokeswoman says to expect delays or find alternative routes.

The turbine arrived at the Port of Duluth earlier this month.

