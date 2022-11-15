One-million-pound turbine traveling through North Dakota, Montana; expect delays

Oversize load traveling through North Dakota
Oversize load traveling through North Dakota(North Dakota Highway Patrol)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A nearly one-million-pound turbine will be traveling from Buffalo, South Dakota to Saskatchewan, Canada. According to a North Dakota Highway Patrol spokeswoman, the massive payload will start in Buffalo, South Dakota Tuesday and drive on Highway 85.

The convoy plans to turn on Highway 2 in Williston and continue through Montana and up to Canada.

A spokeswoman says to expect delays or find alternative routes.

The turbine arrived at the Port of Duluth earlier this month.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey Heller
Williston man arrested for stabbing two over weekend
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
28-year-old Oscar Garza-Silva and 33-year-old Amanda Fragoso-Cooke
NDHP troopers say stop to aid motorists amid blizzard turned into fentanyl bust
Blizzard Boys rescue the puppies
Blizzard Boys helping BisMan dig out: surprise puppy rescue
Eggs
Bismarck scrambles to find eggs

Latest News

Silver Dollar Bar
Lining up another shot
sign to st. cloud
Pair of Minot High athletes sign to St. Cloud State
interview with velva
Velva’s Larry Sandy to retire from coaching, finishes perfect 10-0 in Dakota Bowl games
33-year-old Donald Strait
Bismarck man sentenced to two years for shooting incident