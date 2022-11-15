New public health building opening in 2023

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Burleigh Public Health is moving to a new location. The current building on Front Avenue was previously sold to the University of Mary.

The new $10 million facility was partially funded through grant money. The structure will have more space and includes a garage area, where drive-thru testing and vaccination events will be held.

“We’ve had to utilize the Event Center before, this allows will us to do this on-site, right in our office. So, that will save our staff a lot of time and be more convenient for our patients,” said Renae Moch, Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health director.

The new public health building is located on 26th Street just north of Bismarck Public Works and it is expected to be open in the spring of 2023.

