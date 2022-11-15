Minot’s Red Kettle Campaign to begin Friday; $200,000 seasonal goal

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Minot Salvation Army is short about 100 volunteers as it’s preparing for the annual Red Kettle Campaign this Friday.

This year, the Minot Salvation Army is paying a special tribute to veterans with its Unknown Soldiers Tree of Honor. For every $100 raised, a dog tag will remember a veteran in the community. Captain John Woodard said he expects more volunteers to sign up soon.

“All of the programs we have are having an increase in people that are using our resources. So, we want to make sure that we have the resources continue,” said Salvation Army Captain John Woodard.

This year’s goal is $80,000 for the Red Kettle campaign and a total of $200,000, including mail-in donations.

