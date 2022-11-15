Minot Alliance of Nonprofits announces honors for 2022

Minot Alliance of Nonprofits awards
Minot Alliance of Nonprofits awards(Courtesy: Minot Alliance of Nonprofits)
By Alex Schneider
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Minot Alliance of Nonprofits has announced a handful of individuals and organizations they’re recognizing this year.

The Emerging Leader Award goes to Justin Anderson, Executive Director of the Minot Area Council of the Arts.

The Nonprofit Leader of the Year is Heather Cymbaluk, Executive Director of Companions for Children.

The Nonprofit Board Member of the Year award winner is Keli Rosselli-Sullivan, board member of the Souris Valley United Way.

The Most Impactful Business of the Year is Verendrye Electric Cooperative.

The Alliance of Nonprofits Organization of the Year is Independence, Inc.

The Dr. Lowell Latimer Nonprofit Lifetime Achievement award winner is Rich Berg, Executive Director of the Souris Valley Way.

The awards were presented during a special luncheon on Nov. 10.

