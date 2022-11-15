Linton-HMB Volleyball vying for back-to-back-to-back state championships

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - LaMoure is the only school to win back-to-back-to-back state championships in Class-B Volleyball. Linton-HMB is hoping to match that impressive mark this week in Bismarck.

The Lady Lions are the two seed after winning the Region Three title in a five-set win over Carrington. Jaime Richter’s team dropped the second match of the year to Northern Cass and it has not lost since. It’s an impressive streak because the team needed to replace four standout seniors.

Jaime Richter, Linton-HMB head coach, said: “I thought they’d have more ups and downs without the experience they had. The serve receive alone, that’s a hard mental task to do and I thought maybe when they got in tight games, they would maybe falter without having all of that experience together and they have just surprised me. They’ve come through in some big games this year and they show their trust with each other, and they are committed to each other.”

Much like an O-line in football, the play of the back row in volleyball often gets overlooked. The pass sets up the entire offense.

Gracie Schumacher, Linton-HMB setter, said: “When the pass is good every time our hitters get a kill and basically, it’s because of the pass. I wouldn’t be able to set the ball if the pass wasn’t there. If I have to run for it and get it off, yes, sometimes I can get that but it’s really hard when the pass isn’t there to get it, but I can rely on all of our passers to get a good pass every single time they get the ball.”

Paige Hulm, Linton-HMB senior, said: “Gracie is one of the best setters in the state, I think. She’s really good at reading where our passes are even if our passes aren’t there, she always finds a way to get a touch on the ball. She’s a really smart player and she knows the open slots on the court, and if something is not open she will tell us not to hit it there. And if something is open, she’ll tell us where to put the ball.”

The Lions play the first match in the Exhibit Hall on Thursday afternoon against New Rockford-Sheyenne.

The other Class-B first-round match-ups are Thompson vs. Garrison, Northern Cass vs. Our Redeemer’s and Kenmare-Bowbells vs. Dickinson Trinity.

