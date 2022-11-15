Lining up another shot

Silver Dollar Bar
Silver Dollar Bar(KFYR)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 3:24 PM CST
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan icon is lining up another shot at business. The Silver Dollar Bar is applying for a new liquor license.

The bar was forced to shut down in June 2021 after its liquor license was not renewed by the Mandan City Commission.

Among the reasons cited include that Wade Felton, the operator of the bar, did not own the liquor license — something not allowed by city ordinance.

Wade Felton still owns the building but is leasing out the Silver Dollar space. Felton has yet to reveal who will be leasing the space but says the party will be the one applying for the liquor license.

“It will be great to out it, to have somebody open it back up and operate it and bring it back to what it was, some place for the Silver Dollar family to go back to,” said Felton.

The Mandan City Commission will decide on Tuesday whether to approve the new liquor license. If approved, there’s no word yet on an opening date.

