How snowboarding helped save ski slopes: Huff Hills reminisces on experiencing the change

By Demi Hartl
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Huff Hills has been in operation for 30 years and has seen many changes and ups and downs during that time.

When Huff Hills opened in 1993 it was mostly for skiers, but soon, the owners noticed the sport’s popularity going downhill. Thankfully, in the late 1990s, snowboarding became very popular and brought in new fresh faces and business.

“Snowboarding, to a certain extent, had an impact nationwide on the U.S. ski industry, and it really saved the ski industry. Skiing was starting to become a little less popular, and that injection of the younger crowd and that extra business for snowboarding made a tremendous difference. Now, we’re seeing it balance out, we’ve got both skiers and snowboarders, but that had a huge impact, and it was neat to be open while that happened,” says Andrew Beck, Huff Hills mountain operations manager.

In recent years, ski slopes have attracted both skiers and snowboarders, creating new business opportunities for Huff Hills.

