Food pantry running low on supplies as food insecurity rises

Minot food pantry shelves
Minot food pantry shelves(KFYR)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Nov. 15, 2022
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The food pantry at the Minot Salvation Army is low on bakery and some dairy items. Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, local stores donate goods.

But Salvation Army Captain John Woodard said more than 50 families needed an emergency food box this month and 24 of those families are new to the Salvation Army. Woodard said the number of people needing help is continuing to rise.

If you wish to donate, Minot’s Salvation Army building is 315 Western Ave SW.

