Edgeley grain elevator still burning, 4 days later

Aftermath of Edgeley grain elevator fire.
(Gene Hanson)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
EDGELEY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After four days, the grain elevator that caught fire in Edgeley, North Dakota, is still burning. The call came in around 6:40 p.m. on Friday, November 11.

Fire and cleanup crews told Valley News Live on Tuesday, November 15, that the structure is still smoldering in spots at the CHS grain elevator and they are finding small fires as they begin to load out the charred wheat and debris.

CHS representative Tom Ryan says they are working to keep customers apprised of the facility’s operational status.

Officials say there is still no word on what caused the fire to start or what it is going to cost. No injuries were reported.

