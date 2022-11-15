Cramer: Trump ‘not entitled’ to the GOP presidential nomination

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Senate candidate Kevin Cramer, during a fundraiser in...
President Donald Trump shakes hands with Senate candidate Kevin Cramer, during a fundraiser in Fargo, N.D., Friday, Sept. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)(AP)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 6:09 PM CST
(CNN) – Republican Senator Kevin Cramer of North Dakota says he wants a competitive field when his party chooses its next presidential candidate in 2024.

Cramer would not commit to supporting former President Donald Trump if he runs for president again.

Cramer has previously supported Trump — but now says he is taking a wait-and-see attitude.

“I think we’re all better if there’s more of them up on the stage. I think part of what helped Donald Trump in 2016 was the fact that he had, you know, he had a lot of tough competitors with a lot of experience and they honed his skills on the debate stage. And in the sharing of ideas, is what it’s all about. So, you know, he’s certainly not entitled to it. And I certainly won’t be making any decision this soon,” said Cramer.

Cramer also criticized Trump for trying to blame Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for the GOP’s failure to win back the majority in the Senate.

Democrats will retain control of the chamber after winning key seats in Pennsylvania, Arizona and Nevada.

