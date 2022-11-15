Bismarck scrambles to find eggs

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last week’s blizzard sent people scrambling to grocery stores to prepare for a few days with nowhere to go. That rush may have put some stores in a pinch ahead of next week’s Thanksgiving holiday.

North Dakotans know all too well what it takes to get through a blizzard. A trip to the grocery store is a must, and many stores ran out of a few essential items, such as eggs. As of Monday, some stores were not restocked. A chicken farmer in Richardton says the shortage can be traced all the way back to an outbreak of avian flu in the spring.

“And then this fall when the migration went south there were some more cases. So, I’m not really up on how many facilities got hit in the return migration but I know there was some notices that as the migration moved south there were again some facilities hit,” said Judy Hoff, who raises chicken and sells eggs near Richardton.

Because of this shortage, some stores were not able to immediately restock their shelves after the storm. But Cash Wise in north Bismarck says they doubt the shortage will continue into the Thanksgiving holiday.

“Our warehouse is fully stocked; we’re getting eggs in every delivery. So, certain suppliers may be out, but we are not, and we haven’t gotten communication from our corporate office saying that we’re going to be short on eggs,” said Craig Rebhahn, who places orders for eggs and other dairy items for north Cash Wise.

Judy Hoff recalls that as early as this spring it was predicted the avian flu would cause a shortage of eggs and turkeys come the holiday season. She estimates nearly 40 million birds had to be euthanized because of bird flu.

Judy says right now she doesn’t usually have any extra eggs to sell to anyone outside of her regular customers but encourages those who might worry about stores not stocking shelves to reach out to local producers ahead of time to see if they anticipate a surplus in their supply.

