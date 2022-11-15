Bismarck Parks and Rec works on opening up winter activities

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With all the snow piling up, many Bismarck residents look forward to their favorite winter outdoor activities. Bismarck Parks and Rec is helping people get back outside by clearing out the snow.

Staff are currently clearing out the miles of trails in town and preparing for ski and outdoor ice rink operations. The snow has insulated the ground which will have to be cleared so it can freeze for the ice rinks, which will be up in operation in time for the holiday break in December.

“This amount of snow and the amount of miles of trails, it will take a few days to do that, but our guys are working pretty hard on that,” said David Mayer, Bismarck Parks and Recreation Department operations manager.

Bismarck Parks and Rec operates seven outdoor ice rinks during the winter season.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.