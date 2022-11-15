Bismarck Parks and Rec works on opening up winter activities

Trails in Bismarck covered in snow
Trails in Bismarck covered in snow(KFYR)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With all the snow piling up, many Bismarck residents look forward to their favorite winter outdoor activities. Bismarck Parks and Rec is helping people get back outside by clearing out the snow.

Staff are currently clearing out the miles of trails in town and preparing for ski and outdoor ice rink operations. The snow has insulated the ground which will have to be cleared so it can freeze for the ice rinks, which will be up in operation in time for the holiday break in December.

“This amount of snow and the amount of miles of trails, it will take a few days to do that, but our guys are working pretty hard on that,” said David Mayer, Bismarck Parks and Recreation Department operations manager.

Bismarck Parks and Rec operates seven outdoor ice rinks during the winter season.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey Heller
Williston man arrested for stabbing two over weekend
Blizzard Boys rescue the puppies
Blizzard Boys helping BisMan dig out: surprise puppy rescue
A group of men in Bismarck helped dig out comedian Bert Kreischer's tour bus when it got stuck...
No joke: North Dakotans help dig out comedian’s tour bus from snow storm
Digging out
Cinderella of the Century
Furry Friends
Eight dogs and 22 cats keep Bismarck woman company during blizzard

Latest News

Minot Alliance of Nonprofits awards
Minot Alliance of Nonprofits announces honors for 2022
President Donald Trump shakes hands with Senate candidate Kevin Cramer, during a fundraiser in...
Cramer: Trump ‘not entitled’ to the GOP presidential nomination
Bell ringer at Kirkwood Mall in 2021
A quiet season for giving? More bell ringers wanted as needs in North Dakota communities grow
Shoveling in Bismarck
Still digging out from the storm