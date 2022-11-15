Bismarck man sentenced to two years for shooting incident

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge has sentenced a Bismarck man to two years in prison for charges related to a Bismarck shooting incident.

Police say in May, 33-year-old Donald Strait fired shots at a person. Court documents report that Strait told police he was attempting to shoot the man in the leg. He said the man was threatening to attack other people. Investigators say the bullets that traveled through multiple walls of a home were chest and head level.

Monday, Strait pleaded guilty to terrorizing and reckless endangerment.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.