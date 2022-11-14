Williston man arrested for stabbing two over weekend

Casey Heller
Casey Heller(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 12:32 PM CST
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Williston man was arrested early Monday over an assault Sunday.

Police say 40-year-old Casey Heller attacked a 44-year-old and a 15-year-old with a knife on Highway 1804 and 132nd Lane Northwest. They added that Heller and the victims were known to each other.

In a release by the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, the 44-year-old sustained a laceration to his hand, while the 15-year-old suffered a severe laceration to his throat and has to be flown to another hospital. He is recovering.

Heller has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault.

A bond hearing has been scheduled for 3 p.m. Monday.

