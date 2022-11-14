UPDATE: Driver charged in Walsh Co. crash that killed one, injured another

There were a total of 5 occupants in the vehicle at the time of the crash.
(MGN)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALSH COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The man behind the wheel in a deadly Walsh County crash over the weekend now faces criminal charges.

46-year-old Christopher Thompson is charged with one class A felony of DUI resulting in a death, as well as one class C felony of DUI resulting in injury.

North Dakota Highway Patrol were called around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 to Walsh County Road 9 just east of Edinburgh. Troopers say Thompson’s SUV entered the north ditch, and struck a tree. When troopers arrived, 48-year-old Jason Schatzke of Wheatland, ND was dead on scene and 57-year-old Rodney Olson of Halstad, MN was injured. Thompson, as well as the two other passengers, Schatzke’s wife, Tanya, and Olson’s wife, Anita were uninjured.

Court documents say when troopers were speaking with Thompson on scene, troopers could smell a strong odor of alcohol on Thompson, as well as noticed his slurred speech and red, glossy eyes. Thompson admitted to having five or six drinks before getting behind the wheel, documents allege.

Thompson refused to do a breath test on scene, but said he would do a blood draw, court documents state. The sample was sent to the North Dakota State Crime Lab, and results have not yet been released.

Thompson was ordered to pay a $5,000 cash bail, and cannot consume any alcohol. If convicted on the vehicular homicide charge, Thompson faces up to 20 years in prison. A mugshot was not immediately available as of this publication. His next court appearance is on Dec. 13.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group of men in Bismarck helped dig out comedian Bert Kreischer's tour bus when it got stuck...
No joke: North Dakotans help dig out comedian’s tour bus from snow storm
Blizzard Boys rescue the puppies
Blizzard Boys helping BisMan dig out: surprise puppy rescue
Digging out
Cinderella of the Century
Furry Friends
Eight dogs and 22 cats keep Bismarck woman company during blizzard
A couple in Hawaii are sharing their adoption story after beginning their journey in 2017.
‘I just cried holding her’: Couple welcomes baby girl after 5-year adoption journey

Latest News

Casey Heller
Williston man arrested for stabbing two over weekend
Williston Christmas tree
City of Williston harvests this year’s Christmas Tree
Dykshoorn Park in Mandan
Dykshoorn Park to be lit up for holidays
Bismarck's Citizen Academy
Bismarck’s Citizen Academy expands