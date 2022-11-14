The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippwa becomes first tribe in the U.S. to add donation registration to tribal IDs

TURTLE MOUNTAIN RESERVATION (KMOT) - The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa is the first tribe in the United States to add organ donation registration to its tribal identification cards.

The program came about after the family of one of its youngest members fought to get him a transplant.

The tribe partnered with LifeSource to officially unveil the Greyson Initiative at an event on the reservation Monday. Joan Azure started the program after her grandson Greyson died in 2019, shortly after receiving a heart transplant.

Sarah Sonn with LifeSource said one person’s organs can help up to 75 people.

“We find too that it’s really healing for your family if you pass away and become a donor, finding that purpose of living on through others really is healing for families as well,” said Sonn.

Sonn said more than 2,800 are on the transplant waiting list in North and South Dakota and Minnesota. She said about 150 identify as Native American.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.