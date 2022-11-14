The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippwa becomes first tribe in the U.S. to add donation registration to tribal IDs

Adding donation registration to tribal IDs
Adding donation registration to tribal IDs(Courtesy: Sarah Sonn with LifeSource)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TURTLE MOUNTAIN RESERVATION (KMOT) - The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa is the first tribe in the United States to add organ donation registration to its tribal identification cards.

The program came about after the family of one of its youngest members fought to get him a transplant.

The tribe partnered with LifeSource to officially unveil the Greyson Initiative at an event on the reservation Monday. Joan Azure started the program after her grandson Greyson died in 2019, shortly after receiving a heart transplant.

Sarah Sonn with LifeSource said one person’s organs can help up to 75 people.

“We find too that it’s really healing for your family if you pass away and become a donor, finding that purpose of living on through others really is healing for families as well,” said Sonn.

Sonn said more than 2,800 are on the transplant waiting list in North and South Dakota and Minnesota. She said about 150 identify as Native American.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey Heller
Williston man arrested for stabbing two over weekend
Blizzard Boys rescue the puppies
Blizzard Boys helping BisMan dig out: surprise puppy rescue
A group of men in Bismarck helped dig out comedian Bert Kreischer's tour bus when it got stuck...
No joke: North Dakotans help dig out comedian’s tour bus from snow storm
Digging out
Cinderella of the Century
Furry Friends
Eight dogs and 22 cats keep Bismarck woman company during blizzard

Latest News

28-year-old Oscar Garza-Silva and 33-year-old Amanda Fragoso-Cooke
NDHP troopers say stop to aid motorists amid blizzard turned into fentanyl bust
Nyk Edinger
Bismarck kayaker braves cold, hits the river over the weekend
Huff Hills Ski Area
Huff Hills projected to open earliest ever for their 30-year anniversary
Minot cheerleaders in West Fargo
Minot cheerleaders win back-to-back state championships in West Fargo