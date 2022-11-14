Still digging out from the storm

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The blizzard last week left Bismarck Public Works and city residents trying to keep up with massive amounts of snow. While emergency routes and main arterial roads have been cleared, some residential areas are still trying to dig out.

Some Bismarck residents are blowing hot air as they wait for snowplows to move the piles in their streets.

“I can’t get out of the driveway, I can’t go and do my job, because I have three feet at the end of my driveway,” said Moira Solberg of Bismarck.

Moira Solberg has yet to see a plow go down her street. She says she has lived in south Bismarck for more than 15 years, and this is the longest it has taken to plow her road.

“Absolutely frustrating, it makes no sense. Like I said, I’ve lived here 15 years and I’ve never seen it this bad,” said Solberg.

The intense snowfall, wind and new drivers are some of the reasons Bismarck Public Works says are making them take more time this year.

“I understand their frustration, it is just a really big storm event with significant snow, areas in town received two feet of snow,” said Doug Wilds of Bismarck Public Works.

Street crews have been working around the clock since the storm hit and they still have a long road ahead of them. After all the streets are cleared, they must haul all the snow away to help widen roads.

“So, it’s just taking us a while longer. We have every piece of equipment available out, we have all of our employees working shift work for 24 hours a day, we’re doing everything we can,” said Wilds.

Bismarck Public Works says their goal is to have all residential areas plowed by noon on Tuesday.

You can track the plows on the city of Bismarck’s website by clicking here.

