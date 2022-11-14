A quiet season for giving? More bell ringers wanted as needs in North Dakota communities grow

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Salvation Army is “Here to Help” this holiday season, but the iconic bells that ring out during the Red Kettle Campaign may be quieter than normal.

Deborah DeLaVergne sorts toys at the Salvation Army in Bismarck Monday. Amid inflation, holiday spending pressures, and greater need in the community she’s prepared to help.

“We love tradition and when those traditions can’t keep up because of financial situations is very serious, of course we know this year with inflation and everything else. To be able to provide those traditions to the families and let them keep up the memories they had with their own children is really important to us,” said Deborah DeLaVergne, pastor/administrator at the Salvation Army.

The gifts are donated by those in the community. To help more people, folks will soon hear the Salvation Army’s annual campaign. For roughly the past 100 years, bells have brought people to donate at red kettles placed throughout the community.

“They’re out there. And you will hear that bell ringing. I hope that we have the ringers so you can hear the bell,” said Maj. Nelson DeLaVergne, western North Dakota coordinator for the Salvation Army.

But this year, more tins may hang in silence.

“There’s never enough volunteers. Especially in the wintertime for us because many of our sites, like our Walmart sites and places like that, are outside, and to get people to ring outside in North Dakota is not an easy thing. If we have our kettle standing out there with nobody there, nobody is going to give,” added Maj. DeLaVergne.

Even without a bell ringer, Maj. DeLaVergne says there will be ways to donate at the stands with cash, check, or by QR code.

As he prepares for the season, he says the sound reminds him why he’ll soon brave the North Dakota winter.

“It means hope,” said Maj. DeLaVergne.

The Red Kettle Campaign raises funds to provide toys and clothing for families, food for the hungry, and other social service programs in the community.

After a slight delay due to last week’s blizzard, the campaign is set to kick off this Friday. Maj. DeLaVergne says in recent years, the Red Kettles have raised around $110,000. This year’s goal is $150,000.

If you’d like to volunteer visit: registertoring.com.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.