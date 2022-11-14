Public invited to send ornaments for North Dakota State Christmas Tree

North Dakota State Christmas Tree
North Dakota State Christmas Tree(KFYR)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. - The Office of the First Lady invites artists and craftspeople to provide handmade ornaments for the North Dakota State Christmas Tree. The tree will be on display in Memorial Hall at the state Capitol.

Submitted ornaments can vary from traditional to contemporary art. Items that are commercially produced or made from kits are not eligible. Ornaments can also be of any shape or medium of the designer’s choosing.

This year’s ornament motif is “Inspire Hope,” in connection with First Lady Kathryn Burgum’s platform of instilling hope in people to know that recovery from the disease of addiction is possible. The theme also broadly applies to the notion that every person can inspire hope in others during the holiday season.

Each ornament should include the name of the person entering it, their email address and a brief one- or two-line description of the ornament that includes the art form used and the special circumstances through which it was created, such as a class or senior center project.

Ornaments must be received by the Office of Management and Budget no later than Monday, Nov. 28. The ornaments become the property of the Office of the First Lady and may be hung on the state tree in ensuing years.

Please mail ornaments to: State of North Dakota, Office of Management and Budget, Julie Strom, 600 E. Boulevard Ave., Bismarck, ND 58505.

Gov. Doug Burgum and the first lady encourage the public to join them for holiday readings, music and carols at the annual North Dakota State Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 1 in Memorial Hall at the Capitol.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group of men in Bismarck helped dig out comedian Bert Kreischer's tour bus when it got stuck...
No joke: North Dakotans help dig out comedian’s tour bus from snow storm
Blizzard Boys rescue the puppies
Blizzard Boys helping BisMan dig out: surprise puppy rescue
Digging out
Cinderella of the Century
Furry Friends
Eight dogs and 22 cats keep Bismarck woman company during blizzard
A couple in Hawaii are sharing their adoption story after beginning their journey in 2017.
‘I just cried holding her’: Couple welcomes baby girl after 5-year adoption journey

Latest News

Bismarck drone shot
Input requested as city of Bismarck develops future planning
Casey Heller
Williston man arrested for stabbing two over weekend
Williston Christmas tree
City of Williston harvests this year’s Christmas Tree
UPDATE: Driver charged in Walsh Co. crash that killed one, injured another