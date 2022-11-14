NDHP troopers say stop to aid motorists amid blizzard turned into fentanyl bust

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Multiple people are in custody after North Dakota Highway Patrol say they found roughly 1.5 pounds of fentanyl in two cars.

Troopers say they stopped to assist several people who were parked on the side of I-94 in two cars Friday. During the check, they say they noticed one of the drivers, 28-year-old Oscar Garza-Silva, was driving without a valid driver’s license.

After getting a search warrant, troopers say they found two large bags containing fentanyl, several smaller bags of fentanyl, seven bottles of methadone and more than $61,000 in cash in the two cars.

A passenger, 33-year-old Amanda Fragoso-Cooke, said the group was in the process of moving to Dickinson. She’s charged with possession with intention to deliver fentanyl among other charges.

Garza-Silva is also charged with possession with intention to deliver fentanyl. Border Patrol reports that he’s not a citizen of the United States and has been deported in the past.

