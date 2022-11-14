Minot cheerleaders win back-to-back state championships in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KMOT) – The Minot High cheerleading team finished as back-to-back state champions in three events this weekend.

The team won state championships in timeout, gameday and the cheer/dance categories for the second consecutive year under Coach Vytalli Klimpel.

Juniors Macee Barber and Lely Rivera placed in individual events.

Macee finished second in the “Top Sideline Cheerleader” event and Lely finished third in the “All Around Cheerleader” competition.

Lely and classmate Isabella Roll are the basketball captains for the season.

The first Magicians boys basketball game is Dec. 2 against Devils Lake at Magic City Campus.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.