Meals on Wheels: after forced closure for snow storm, meals are back on track

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many businesses, events and non-profits have been affected by the snowstorm last week, including those who deliver meals to people who may be homebound or have difficulties leaving the house.

For the first time in a long time, Meals on Wheels was not operating on Thursday and Friday during the storm. A volunteer for 20 years, Reinie Kembel, says it was a very hard choice, but they are up and running now once again.

“Just being able to serve others, and being able to do it, you know, it’s rewarding. That’s what we were put on earth was to serve people, serve our neighbors,” said Kembel.

Meals on Wheels is offered to those who either are on low income or otherwise cannot go out to get their own food. Volunteers bring both hot and cold meals right to recipients’ doors.

