Input requested as city of Bismarck develops future planning

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the city of Bismarck makes plans for its future, it’s looking for input from the public.

The city’s Planning and Zoning Commission is holding a public hearing for its Together 2045 Comprehensive Plan on Wednesday, November 16th.

The plan involves a variety of goals and policies the city is looking to develop as it plans for future development. Topics include urban design, transportation, housing, and other topics.

The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. at the City-County Office Building on North 5th Street.

