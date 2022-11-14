Huff Hills projected to open earliest ever for their 30-year anniversary

HUFF, N.D. (KFYR) - With 24 inches of natural snowfall, Huff Hills Mountain Operations Manager Andrew Beck says they got a significant boost towards opening for their 30th season.

Even with large amounts of snow from Mother Nature, a lot of work goes into not only preparing the ski area, but also making snow. Beck says that with both, this will also be the first year they have been able to have nearly 100% operation of the area on opening day.

Huff Hills is scheduled to open this Sunday, November 20th, marking the earliest opening date in all 30 years.

