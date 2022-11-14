Huff Hills projected to open earliest ever for their 30-year anniversary

Huff Hills Ski Area
Huff Hills Ski Area(Huff Hills)
By Demi Hartl
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUFF, N.D. (KFYR) - With 24 inches of natural snowfall, Huff Hills Mountain Operations Manager Andrew Beck says they got a significant boost towards opening for their 30th season.

Even with large amounts of snow from Mother Nature, a lot of work goes into not only preparing the ski area, but also making snow. Beck says that with both, this will also be the first year they have been able to have nearly 100% operation of the area on opening day.

Huff Hills is scheduled to open this Sunday, November 20th, marking the earliest opening date in all 30 years.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey Heller
Williston man arrested for stabbing two over weekend
Blizzard Boys rescue the puppies
Blizzard Boys helping BisMan dig out: surprise puppy rescue
A group of men in Bismarck helped dig out comedian Bert Kreischer's tour bus when it got stuck...
No joke: North Dakotans help dig out comedian’s tour bus from snow storm
Digging out
Cinderella of the Century
Furry Friends
Eight dogs and 22 cats keep Bismarck woman company during blizzard

Latest News

Nyk Edinger
Bismarck kayaker braves cold, hits the river over the weekend
Minot cheerleaders in West Fargo
Minot cheerleaders win back-to-back state championships in West Fargo
North Dakota State Christmas Tree
Public invited to send ornaments for North Dakota State Christmas Tree
Bismarck drone shot
Input requested as city of Bismarck develops future planning