Failed GOP candidate arrested on rape charge

Bud May, who ran for office in District 27, is arrested on a rape charge.
Bud May, who ran for office in District 27, is arrested on a rape charge.(Pennington County Jail)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:09 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Bud Marty May, a Republican District 27 House candidate in the recent election, has been arrested on a rape charge.

May, 37, was arrested early Sunday morning, charged with second degree rape by force, coercion, threats. He is currently being held without bond in the Pennington County Jail.

May finished fourth in the House race. His mother, Republican Liz May and Democrat Peri Pourier were elected as District 27 House representatives.

Joel Koskan,a Republican who ran unsuccessfully for District 26 senate, was charged with child abuse last week after allegations came to light that he groomed a female in his care over the course of several years.

In a hearing Nov. 7, the day before the election, a plea agreement was discussed. Koskan will be back in court Dec. 12.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey Heller
Williston man arrested for stabbing two over weekend
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
28-year-old Oscar Garza-Silva and 33-year-old Amanda Fragoso-Cooke
NDHP troopers say stop to aid motorists amid blizzard turned into fentanyl bust
Blizzard Boys rescue the puppies
Blizzard Boys helping BisMan dig out: surprise puppy rescue
Eggs
Bismarck scrambles to find eggs

Latest News

Icicles in Bismarck
Why some homes have icicles on their roofs: warning signs of issues deeper
Car collides with school bus on Highway 52
Car collides with school bus on Highway 52 near Carpio
Snow in downtown Minot
Snow removal to begin in downtown Minot Wednesday
These prominent lawmakers have been in office for a combined 101 years.
ND now faces consequences of term limits
Soldiers return home to Bismarck
Soldiers reunite with their families at Bismarck Aero Center