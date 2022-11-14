Eight-year-old girl donates hair: following in her great grandma’s footsteps

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Eight-year-old ChloeAnn has been growing out her hair her entire life. One day, she told her parents that she wanted to not only cut her hair but also donate it.

“I wanted to give stuff back to God because He’s already given me everything I need,” said ChloeAnn Trana.

ChloeAnn’s dad, Klinton Koster, says he is very proud of his daughter, and that being thankful for what their family has as well as giving back to others is very important to them.

“We should try to do more, and when she told me that, I actually burst into tears. I didn’t realize how selfless children really are, and my children teach me every day,” said Klinton Koster, ChloeAnn’s dad.

Giving back to others in need runs in the family. ChloeAnn’s great grandmother, who has since passed away from illness, donated her own hair. ChloeAnn and her dad say this is a driving factor in deciding to donate.

“She had a lot of sicknesses, and she donated her hair too, so I want to follow in my grandma’s paths,” said ChloeAnn.

Koster says he is humbled by his daughter’s selflessness at such a young age, and that he loves to support her in her giving.

The family researched for days to make sure to donate to the company that does the most with their wigs.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.