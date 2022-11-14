Dykshoorn Park to be lit up for holidays

Dykshoorn Park in Mandan
Dykshoorn Park in Mandan(KFYR-TV)
By Joel Crane
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 8:04 PM CST
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - With the recent snow, it’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas. Soon, it’ll look it on Main Street in Mandan as well.

Dykshoorn Park will be lit up with larger-than life, interactive displays starting November 25th. The display will be activated from 5-10 pm every night through January 7th.

It’ll be accompanied by special events, including Christmas Trees for Charity, where people can decorate trees for up to $1500 for a charity of their choice, and Holiday Lights in the Pantry, where people can bring non-perishable food items to be distributed to those in need.

