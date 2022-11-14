Dickinson State Football heads into NAIA postseason

The Blue Hawks will travel to Orange City, Iowa to take on #3 Northwestern College
The Blue Hawks will travel to Orange City, Iowa to take on #3 Northwestern College(Credit: Dickinson State Athletics)
By Jeff Roberts
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 11:08 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Dickinson State Football wrapped up their 2022 regular season with a 73-16 win over Presentation College Saturday, and Sunday they found out where they’ll begin the NAIA postseason.

The 8-2 Blue Hawks will travel to Orange City, Iowa to take on #3 Northwestern College in the first round.

DSU and the Red Raiders have met twice since 2018 in the playoffs. Dickinson State won in 2018, Northwestern won in 2020.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group of men in Bismarck helped dig out comedian Bert Kreischer's tour bus when it got stuck...
No joke: North Dakotans help dig out comedian’s tour bus from snow storm
Digging out
Cinderella of the Century
Edgeley fire
Crews battling fire at grain elevator in Edgeley
Furry Friends
Eight dogs and 22 cats keep Bismarck woman company during blizzard
Snowblowers
Neighbors use snowblowers to clear street in north Bismarck

Latest News

sportscast
6PM Sportscast 11/13/22
Minnesota Vikings fullback C.J. Ham enters the end zone for a touchdown as Buffalo Bills...
Vikings get critical Allen turnovers, stun Bills 33-30 in OT
UND football
Schuster’s 3 TDs lead North Dakota past South Dakota, 28-19
NDSU Bison Football
NDSU runs for 2 TDs in 4th, beats Southern Illinois 21-18