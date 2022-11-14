Dickinson State Football heads into NAIA postseason

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Dickinson State Football wrapped up their 2022 regular season with a 73-16 win over Presentation College Saturday, and Sunday they found out where they’ll begin the NAIA postseason.

The 8-2 Blue Hawks will travel to Orange City, Iowa to take on #3 Northwestern College in the first round.

DSU and the Red Raiders have met twice since 2018 in the playoffs. Dickinson State won in 2018, Northwestern won in 2020.

