City of Williston harvests this year’s Christmas Tree

Williston Christmas tree
Williston Christmas tree(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The city of Williston has selected its tree for this year’s Christmas festivities.

On Monday, crews uprooted a 60-foot-tall tree belonging to Brady and Brittany Vickers. He said they donated it to the city because it was growing too close to the house.

“It’s starting to threaten the house. Every time there’s a big storm, we’re outside looking at it and worried about it falling onto our son’s bedroom. We added it to the list last year to see if the city is interested in using it,” said Vickers.

The tree will be moved and set up at the corner of 26th Street West and 2nd Avenue West. A tree-lighting ceremony will be announced later this month.

The tree is estimated to weigh between 6 and 7 tons.

