Bismarck’s Citizen Academy expands

Bismarck's Citizen Academy
Bismarck's Citizen Academy(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 8:01 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck’s Citizen Academy is expanding.

The academy is meant to teach residents how the municipal government works in behind-the-scenes tours of Bismarck’s 14 departments.

In 2022, 12 residents learned hands-on in areas that often go overlooked, like maintaining natural spaces, managing roadways, fire response, and water management.

This year the academy is open to 20 people after the positive response from the first-class last year. The city is accepting applications through Nov. 30.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group of men in Bismarck helped dig out comedian Bert Kreischer's tour bus when it got stuck...
No joke: North Dakotans help dig out comedian’s tour bus from snow storm
Digging out
Cinderella of the Century
Edgeley fire
Crews battling fire at grain elevator in Edgeley
Furry Friends
Eight dogs and 22 cats keep Bismarck woman company during blizzard
Snowblowers
Neighbors use snowblowers to clear street in north Bismarck

Latest News

Dykshoorn Park in Mandan
Dykshoorn Park to be lit up for holidays
ChloeAnn Trana
Eight-year-old girl donates hair following in her great grandma’s footsteps
puppies rescued
Blizzard Boys helping BisMan dig out: surprise puppy rescue
donating hair
Eight-year-old girl donates hair: following in her great grandma’s footsteps