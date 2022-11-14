Bismarck’s Citizen Academy expands

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck’s Citizen Academy is expanding.

The academy is meant to teach residents how the municipal government works in behind-the-scenes tours of Bismarck’s 14 departments.

In 2022, 12 residents learned hands-on in areas that often go overlooked, like maintaining natural spaces, managing roadways, fire response, and water management.

This year the academy is open to 20 people after the positive response from the first-class last year. The city is accepting applications through Nov. 30.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.