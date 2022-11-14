Bismarck kayaker braves cold, hits the river over the weekend

Nyk Edinger
Nyk Edinger(Courtesy: Nyk Edinger)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Not even a foot of snow and temperatures in the teens could keep one Bismarck man off the river.

Nyk Edinger spent about 90 minutes on the Missouri River Sunday afternoon. He said it was the perfect way to relax after shoveling snow.

Edinger said the hardest part was getting to the water because parking lots weren’t plowed yet. He connected a rope to his kayak, wrapped the other end around his waist and pulled it through the snow like a sled. Edinger launched at Keelboat Park, paddled about a half mile north and then floated back.

It’s not the first time Edinger has kayaked in the snow; for the past two years, he’s kayaked at least once every month of the year. He says there’s something extra peaceful about kayaking in the winter.

“Everything is crisp in the air and the sounds are completely different. You can hear everything. It was really nice,” Edinger said. “It felt like I was in the middle of nowhere, even though I was in the middle of town.”

This was Edinger’s second kayak adventure in November. He said if he didn’t have to work Monday, he’d be on the water again.

