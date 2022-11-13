US border agency leader resigns amid wave of migrants

FILE - U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus poses for a photograph...
FILE - U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus poses for a photograph during an interview in his office with The Associated Press, Feb. 8, 2022, in Washington.(Patrick Semansky | AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 8:51 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection has resigned from his job leading the nation’s largest law enforcement agency as agents encounter record numbers of migrants entering the U.S. from Mexico.

Chris Magnus submitted his resignation to President Joe Biden on Saturday, saying it had been “a privilege and honor” to be part of the administration.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden had accepted Magnus’ resignation. “President Biden appreciates Commissioner Magnus’ nearly forty years of service and the contributions he made to police reform during his tenure as police chief in three U.S. cities,” she said.

Two people who were briefed on the matter told The Associated Press on Friday that Magnus was told to resign or be fired less than a year after he was confirmed. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to address the matter publicly.

Magnus’s removal is part of a larger shakeup expected at Homeland Security as it struggles to manage migrants coming from a wider range of countries, including Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua. This comes as Republicans are likely to take control of the House in January and are expected to launch investigations into the border.

Migrants were stopped 2.38 million times at the Mexican border in the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, up 37% from the year before. The annual total surpassed 2 million for the first time in August and is more than twice the highest level during Donald Trump’s presidency, in 2019.

The Los Angeles Times was first to report on the ultimatum. In a statement to the newspaper, Magnus said he was asked by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to step down or be fired.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group of men in Bismarck helped dig out comedian Bert Kreischer's tour bus when it got stuck...
No joke: North Dakotans help dig out comedian’s tour bus from snow storm
Digging out
Cinderella of the Century
Edgeley fire
Crews battling fire at grain elevator in Edgeley
Snow Thursday morning
More snow on the way
Authorities in California say 11-year-old Arabella McCormack died after she was rushed to the...
Mother charged with murder, torture of 11-year-old daughter; grandparents facing abuse charges

Latest News

An election worker processes ballots at the Clark County Election Department, Friday, Nov. 11,...
Cortez Masto wins in Nevada, giving Democrats Senate control
Mule Deer
North Dakota Game and Fish Department manages two species of deer
North Dakota Outdoors
North Dakota Outdoors
Georgia man arrested, 106 dogs rescued from dogfighting operation