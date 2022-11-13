Schuster’s 3 TDs lead North Dakota past South Dakota, 28-19

UND football
UND football(KFYR-TV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 9:31 PM CST
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Tommy Schuster threw three straight touchdown passes to propel North Dakota to a 28-19 win over South Dakota in a Missouri Valley Conference battle Saturday.

Shuster hit Bo Belquist from two-yards out with 10 seconds left in the first half to give the Fighting Hawks the lead, 14-13, at intermission. Shuster then went back to Belquist for a 3-yard touchdown and found Isaiah Smith on an 11-yard strike to take a 28-13 lead after three quarters.

Aidan Bouman, who threw two first-half touchdown passes to stake the Coyotes to a 13-7 advantage, added a third touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.

South Dakota converted just one of its three PAT attempts. Eddie Ogamba missed on the Coyotes first touchdown and had his kick blocked in the fourth quarter.

Shuster completed 24 of 28 passes for 243 yards and three touchdowns with an interception to lead North Dakota (7-3, 5-2).

Bouman was 15 of 27 for 151 yards passing and three touchdowns for South Dakota (3-7, 2-5).

North Dakota closes out the regular season at North Dakota State next Saturday.

South Dakota plays host to Northern Iowa in its season finale Saturday.

