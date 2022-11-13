North Dakota Game and Fish Department manages two species of deer

By Mike Anderson
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Game and Fish Department manages two species of deer in our state, and in this week’s segment of North Dakota Outdoors Mike Anderson explains the difference between the two.

The two species of deer in North Dakota are white-tailed deer and mule deer. And its pretty obvious how they got their names.

“The whitetail got its name because it has a big white tail. The mule deer got its name because it has big ears like a mule,” said NDGF big game biologist Bill Jensen.

Mule deer largely inhabit western North Dakota but can also be seen in small pockets in the eastern part of the state. White-tailed deer can be found most anywhere.

“Whitetail, you know, they primarily evolved in more of a wooded, forested setting. Whereas mule deer are predominantly in more open, arid country and rugged terrain,” said Jensen.

The antlers also differ between these two deer species.

“The antlers of a mule deer are bifurcated, or they divide and then divide again. So that’s pretty distinctive. Whereas the antlers on a whitetail, the main beam comes up, goes out and curls forward,” said Jensen.

While whitetails have big white tail, the mule deer’s tail is quite a bit different.

“The tail of a mule deer it’s not as heavily furred. It tends to be kind of ropey with a black tip, but they have a big white butt, that’s their primary signaling message on hair color,” said Jensen.

Jensen says you can identify these deer species by their differing gaits when they sense danger.

“The mule deer has sort of a distinctive gait where when alarmed it bounces across the landscape, it’s called stotting. Whereas whitetail just tend to have an all-out bolt run,” said Jensen.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group of men in Bismarck helped dig out comedian Bert Kreischer's tour bus when it got stuck...
No joke: North Dakotans help dig out comedian’s tour bus from snow storm
Digging out
Cinderella of the Century
Edgeley fire
Crews battling fire at grain elevator in Edgeley
Snow Thursday morning
More snow on the way
Authorities in California say 11-year-old Arabella McCormack died after she was rushed to the...
Mother charged with murder, torture of 11-year-old daughter; grandparents facing abuse charges

Latest News

North Dakota Outdoors
North Dakota Outdoors
Little Kids, Big World program at the Heritage Center
Little Kids, Big World: Heritage Center hosting educational fun for children of all ages
Cinderella of the century
Cinderella of the Century
sleepover with pets
Eight dogs and 22 cats keep Bismarck woman company during blizzard