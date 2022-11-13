BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Game and Fish Department manages two species of deer in our state, and in this week’s segment of North Dakota Outdoors Mike Anderson explains the difference between the two.

The two species of deer in North Dakota are white-tailed deer and mule deer. And its pretty obvious how they got their names.

“The whitetail got its name because it has a big white tail. The mule deer got its name because it has big ears like a mule,” said NDGF big game biologist Bill Jensen.

Mule deer largely inhabit western North Dakota but can also be seen in small pockets in the eastern part of the state. White-tailed deer can be found most anywhere.

“Whitetail, you know, they primarily evolved in more of a wooded, forested setting. Whereas mule deer are predominantly in more open, arid country and rugged terrain,” said Jensen.

The antlers also differ between these two deer species.

“The antlers of a mule deer are bifurcated, or they divide and then divide again. So that’s pretty distinctive. Whereas the antlers on a whitetail, the main beam comes up, goes out and curls forward,” said Jensen.

While whitetails have big white tail, the mule deer’s tail is quite a bit different.

“The tail of a mule deer it’s not as heavily furred. It tends to be kind of ropey with a black tip, but they have a big white butt, that’s their primary signaling message on hair color,” said Jensen.

Jensen says you can identify these deer species by their differing gaits when they sense danger.

“The mule deer has sort of a distinctive gait where when alarmed it bounces across the landscape, it’s called stotting. Whereas whitetail just tend to have an all-out bolt run,” said Jensen.

